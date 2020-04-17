Mayorsmealchallenge to help Memphis restaurants, food bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mayor of Memphis is offering up a challenge he hopes will turn your takeout food orders into donations benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank.

Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday he will donate $25 to the food bank for every photo of take-out food ordered from local restaurants that is posted to his Facebook and Twitter accounts, or the city of Memphis’ accounts.

The aim is to boost business at local restaurants, while supporting a growing need at the food bank.

Money for the donations comes from leftover campaign funds, Strickland said, so the campaign is limited.

You can help by posting photos of takeout food to these accounts, using the hashtags #mayorsmealchallenge and #saferathome.