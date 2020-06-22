Mayor Strickland teams up with state lawmakers to stop COVID-19 spread

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and two state lawmakers are working to ensure people across Memphis are safe as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

Mayor Strickland announced on Monday he would be teaming up with Representative Karen Camper and Senator Raumesh Akbari for the “Mask Up Memphis and Live” campaign.

This morning in partnership with @KarenDCamper and @SenAkbari, we announced the #maskupandlivecampaign. We’ve been talking all along about the importance of covering your face in public, and this is one more way to help you do that. https://t.co/b0mw7Py2Q2 pic.twitter.com/8J6ONEbBQO — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 22, 2020

According to the city’s website, the campaign is focusing on educating people on COVID-19 as well as providing masks.

Data shows the virus has disproportionately affected the African American community. In Memphis and Shelby County, close to 60% of COVID-19 fatalites and cases are African Americans.

On the campaign’s website, it shows more groups and people are involved with this campaign including: musician Al Kapone, Concilwomen Rhonda Logan, Michalyn Easter-Thomas, Patrice Robinson, the Memphis Grizzlies and more.

On the website, it has educational information on how you can make your own face mask, where you can get tested for COVID-19, how you can prevent spreading the virus and how you can help.

Mayor Strickland’s announcement after Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer requests Shelby County return to Phase I of the ‘Back to Business’ plan.

Last week, the Memphis City Council passed an ordinance that requires Memphians to wear masks while in the public.