Mayor Strickland sends Waste Pro termination letter; Team Waste will service Cordova, Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announces he sent Waste Pro a termination letter Sunday.

The mayor also says Team Waste will provide solid waste collection to residents in Cordova, Hickory Hill, and parts of East Memphis, also known as area E. In the termination letter, the mayor stated Waste Pro was in breach of contract for failure to provide contractually required services.

Beginning Monday, Team Waste will provide solid waste collection to residents in Cordova, Hickory Hill, and parts of East Memphis, also known as area E. This change follows a termination letter I sent today to the former vendor, Waste Pro, which you can read below. pic.twitter.com/uAnXFEX1kp — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) April 11, 2021

Additionally, in the letter, the mayor says the city of Memphis gave Waste Pro 20 days to cure its breach, and the company failed to do so.Waste Pro, which has faced criticism from Memphis residents and city officials over missed trash collection in parts of the city, said it wanted to end its contract with Memphis back in late March.

Residents in Area E, which covers Cordova, Hickory Hill, and parts of East Memphis have grown frustrated with the company because they said Waste Pro didn’t collect their trash.

Now the city of Memphis has ended its contract with Waste Pro, and Team Waste will provide trash collection service to that area.