Mayor Strickland introduces advisory council to ‘reimagine policing’ in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland introduced the creation of an advisory council to “reimagine policing” in the city, phase 2 of a plan put in place after recent protests against police brutality.

In the first phase, the Strickland administration listened to protesters to make improvements to policing across the city. Some of those reforms included adopting the “8 Can’t Wait” principles, improving CLERB, prohibiting no-knock warrants, extending the academy training by one week and adding additional cultural sensitivity training and continuing to review policies that will reduce excessive force by MPD, according to the Strickland administration.

Strickland said the goal of the advisory council is to continue having those discussion and find ways to continue to bridge the gap between MPD and the communities they serve.

“First, I want to say thank you to the members of the advisory group for signing on to help us do this difficult but important work. Second, I want to reiterate how proud I am of the men and women of the Memphis Police Department and the work they do every day for our city,” Strickland said. “Whether in government or business, successful organizations are continually searching for ways to improve and to be better at what they do. That’s my charge to this advisory group. We have one of the best police departments in the country, but there is always room for improvement.”

To find out more about Phase 2, click here.