Mayor Jim Strickland address the media with activist Devante Hill behind him in Memphis on Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis’ curfew will be extend into the weekend.

According to the city’s Twitter account, Mayor Jim Strickland will be extending the curfew from Saturday night to Sunday morning.

Mayor Strickland to extend curfew 6/6/20 beginning at 10pm through 5am. — CityofMem_Media (@CityofMem_Media) June 6, 2020

It will begin at 10 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The curfews were put into place earlier in the week after a string of vandalism across the city during protests over police brutality.