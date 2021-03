MEMPHIS, Tenn. - - A lot of Tennesseans will soon be able to carry handguns without a permit. A bill allowing the practice for those 21 and older currently sits on Governor Bill Lee's desk. The policy would take effect July 1st if he signs the legislation which he says he intends to do.

Will Dougan is an instructor at Top Gun in Northeast Memphis. He says permits and instruction are crucial. He says people need to know how to use a weapon before carrying it. That includes knowing the state's gun laws.