Mayor proposes paid parental leave for Shelby County government employees

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Shelby County government employees may soon get six weeks of paid parental leave.

Mayor Lee Harris’ proposal would allow government employees to take up to six weeks with pay anytime within the first year of having a baby or adopting a new child.

“It is important to support families. Paid parental leave ensures a chance at physical recovery for moms and a chance for both parents to bond with the new member of the family,” said Harris in a released statement. “Policies such as paid parental leave support parents’ ability to dedicate time to caring for their child, positively impacting the well-being of the entire family. Research has demonstrated that nurturing relationships with both parents positively impacts a child’s emotional, social, and physical well-being.”

Harris also stated that the paid leave would be a great recruiting tool to help attract top talent to Shelby County.

The proposal goes before a Shelby County Commission committee next month. If approved, it would go into effect on July 1, 2020.