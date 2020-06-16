Mayor organizes help for businesses in case of second COVID-19 surge

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Mayor of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas is taking steps to help the local economy become more self-reliant.

Mayor Kevin Smith decided to create a clearing house of local businesses able to produce and sell essential items, including good.

“We saw cases where some of our retailers could not get, and still have some issues getting supplies that they needed for food,” Smith said, referencing when the pandemic first hit back in March.

Smith is partnering with the Phillips County Extension Office and the Chamber of Commerce to sign up local businesses. It includes everything from fishermen to farmers, candle makers to chefs in hopes to make people more self reliant.

Emily Cleary is a pastry chef by trade, and co-owner of Helena Tavern, is behind the idea.

“Supporting local businesses and local farmers is, I think, key to keeping places like this, like Helena, going,” Cleary said.

Latoya Harris owns ‘The Bistro To Go’ and had some struggles when COVID-19 first became an issue.

Harris says she had issues finding a good supply of fresh vegetables at the local Walmart so she decided on growing her own.

“I said, ‘Hey, I need to get a personal garden for myself and I can still make my burgers and things at The Bistro if there is to be a shortage of lettuce and tomatoes in the area,'” Harris said.

Organizers told WREG there will be an emphasis placed on creating more community gardens and any kind of local businesses will be considered as long as it’s in Phillips County.

Details are still being worked out but Mayor Smith says businesses will go through a certification process before they’re considered for the list.