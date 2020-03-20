Mayor: Memphis Police employee tests positive for coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed Friday that an employee of the Memphis Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

Strickland did not provide information about the employee’s specific job or location.

“They reported to the health department, they are going through their contact list, with every possible list they have,” Strickland said.

A Memphis Police Department spokesperson did not provide any information about the employee, referring questions to the health department.

The Memphis Police Association also did not comment.

The city of Memphis is under a civil emergency order after health officials said Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Shelby County had risen to 10.

Restaurants and bars are only doing take-out and delivery, and churches have been asked to stream their services.