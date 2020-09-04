Mayor Lee Harris seeks to limit use of military equipment by local law enforcement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will present a new ordinance that would limit the use of certain military equipment by local law enforcement.

“We all know that you don’t need a grenade launcher to keep residents safe in Shelby County,” Harris said.

The ordinance includes a dozen other items like tracked armored vehicles and certain automatic weapons that were banned during the Obama administration but later repealed.

Although a rare occurrence for these kinds of requests in Shelby County, the mayor said he wants to put something in place where it’s not even an option.

“I think the sheriff is an amazing leader and very careful and responsible, and I don’t think he would seek out these dozen or so items,” Harris said, “but I don’t know who the next sheriff is going to be.”

There’s another provision in the ordinance that states any federal or state military equipment requested that’s $50,000 or more per item must receive a super-majority vote by commission.

The mayor says this is just another step in police reform, and he believes preventing the over-militarization of police in our community will strengthen the relationship with the general public during these times and beyond.

The mayor will also present a resolution to change the county’s sick leave policy due to COVID and to provide $750,000 dollars to Shelby County Schools to purchases headsets and screen protectors for students in virtual learning.