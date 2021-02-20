MATA to resume regular fixed-route and Mataplus Sunday service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will resume offering its regular fixed-route and MATAplus Sunday service on Sunday, MATA announced.

MATA said only the Riverfront Trolley line will operate tomorrow. The Main Street and Madison Trolley lines will not operate.

The agency said, for more information about MATA service, please continue to pay attention to information being shared via Omnilert (a real-time service notification tool that MATA provides to customers who sign up to receive text, voice and email alerts), on the City of Memphis Nextdoor platform, on MATA Facebook and Twitter pages, and in the Service Alerts section of matatransit.com.

Customers can also call the MATA Call Center at 901.274.MATA (6282).