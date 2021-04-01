MATA to provide rides to Memphis federal vaccination site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Area Transit Authority has announced it will be providing rides to Memphis’s federal vaccination site.

In a tweet sent Thursday, MATA said it’ll be giving rides to the Pipkin Building once the mass vaccination site opens on April 7. MATA said Route 2 and Route 32 also serve the area near the Pipkin Building.

MATA said it is finalizing information on how to reserve rides and will share that information soon.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Shelby County health officials announced the federal government, and its teams, will take over the Pipkin Building mass vaccination site. They’ve set a goal of fully vaccinating 63,000 people by the end of six weeks.