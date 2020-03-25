MATA to offer free fares through April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People riding modes of public transportation in Memphis will not have to pay through the month of April.

The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) will offer free fares on all its transportation beginning Wednesday and ending after April 30.

MATA said this decision was made as part of an overall strategy to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re using tape to mark six feet spaces between the customer and the operator, and we recently issued additional guidance to space customers apart, so this is another move to try to combat the spread of the disease in Memphis and Shelby County,” MATA chief executive officer Gary Rosenfeld said.

The city council approved the fare change Tuesday afternoon.

MATA is still operating service as normal.