MATA says a third employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A third Memphis Area Transit Authority employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The transit authority confirmed the newest case in an e-mail sent to WREG on Saturday afternoon.

According to a chart MATA has put together, the most recent case pertains to a Trolley Operator who last worked on April 20. The employee informed MATA they had tested positive for the virus on April 24.

MATA says it has informed other employees and the proper disinfecting procedures had been completed as of Saturday.

The transit authority confirmed two other employees tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

This information comes as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visited a COVID-19 testing site in Raleigh and visited the former Commercial Appeal building, which is being turned into a makeshift hospital due to the outbreak.