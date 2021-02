MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority plans to resume all normal operations on Monday, including offering regular weekday service on all modes.

MATA said customers should note that some bus routes are on detour until further notice due to current road conditions.

During the winter storm last week, MATA had to suspend services due to inclement weather.