MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Public transit is returning to the city of West Memphis, Arkansas, officials say.

The City of West Memphis and the City of Memphis are reportedly partnering to bring a new public transportation program to West Memphis.

Officials say the program, called West Memphis Ready!, will be a “curb-to-curb” transit service similar to Uber and Lyft. Riders will be able to reserve a ride through their phone or an app and will have the ability to track their rides.

“This program is an amazing example of what we can accomplish when we work together,” said West Memphis Mayor McClendon.

The West Memphis Ready! vans will be able to transport up to eight passengers. Officials say the vans will be accessible to those with disabilities.

“By providing public transportation service for West Memphis, Arkansas, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) would help improve mobility for that community without sacrificing growth and innovation opportunities for Memphis area residents,” said MATA Chief of Staff Bacarra Mauldin. “If approved, funding from the City of West Memphis would cover all operational and staffing costs related to their services.”

There is no word on when the program will start, but officials say the cost will be $2 per ride.

