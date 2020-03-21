MATA enforces social distancing measures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority is now enforcing social distancing measures for passengers and re-evaluating service operations.

In a press release, MATA is enforcing these policies on the Trolley cars and buses after 42 cases of the novel coronavirus was confirmed in Shelby County.

Starting Saturday at midnight, passengers will be encouraged to do the following:

Use every other seat on a bus or Trolley car. Caution tape and signs will be used to help passengers maintain social distance and sit apart.

No more than two passengers will be allowed on any MATAplus paratransit vehicle which includes personal care attendants and or escorts.

The customer lobby areas and public restrooms as each Transit Center will be closed to the public until further notice.

Customer service counters will be open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Only three people will be allowed inside the transit centers for customer service transactions.

The Assessment Center in the Airways Transit Center is now closed to the public

MATA officials are still operating with normal services but changes to services are being discussed as more people stop using public transportation options due to the pandemic.

Reducing public transportation services is likely unavoidable because MATA serves customers who may not have access to transportation to the grocery stores, healthcare facilities and work.

“We know that public transportation is the lifeline in our communities,” MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld said. “At this time, the entire public transportation industry is feeling the financial burdens of COVID-19 and we are all working diligently to continue to operate in a manner that allows for the best service that we can provide at this time.”

MATA is working to clean its daily fleet and bus shelters.