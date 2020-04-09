MATA employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MATA announced one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the company, the employee did not work directly with the public and was last in the MATA Administration Complex on March 30. At the time, the employee was wearing personal protective equipment.

The employee did not show any signs of having the virus before testing positive, and has since been told to quarantine at home. The employee will not return to work until mid-April.

MATA said they will continue to disinfect all of their facilities and buses to keep everyone safe.