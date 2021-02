MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A MATA Bus crashed into a wall surrounding the Kroger on Union Avenue late Monday night.

Officials tell WREG-TV no one was hurt in the crash, and it is not clear why the bus hit the wall.

For a short time, two lanes of traffic in front the crash scene were blocked off to drivers.

The bus just missed hitting the Midtown store. It does not appear there were any passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

The scene was cleared within a half hour.

This is a developing story.