Massive police, fire response after explosion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — First responders are on the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville Christmas morning.

WKRN was told an RV exploded in the area of Second and Commerce Street, causing signficant damasge to nearby structures.

Video from the scene showed heavy black smoke billowing into the air.

WKRN spoke with one man who lives nearby. He told them he heard what sounded like a shootout before the explosion. That explosion was so powerful, it could be felt several miles away at the WKRN studios.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story.