Masks now required in Mississippi casinos

ROBINSONVILLE, Miss. — The holiday weekend is expected to be a big one for Mississippi casinos, but visitors will find a new requirement before they go in to gamble.



Masks are now a requirement at all Tunica casinos. The Mississippi Gaming Commission issued the order based on guidance from the state health department.

Casino visitors can remove their masks temporarily while eating or drinking or when asked by staff for ID.



The changes take effect Friday, but Gold Strike Casino was ahead of the curve, requiring masks on all visitors since last week.



“So far the feedback surprisingly for us has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Cray Collins, vice president of Hospitality at Gold Strike.



The casino also has signage reminding guest of the new rules, free hand sanitizer, masks and gloves at the entry.

There is also a hand-washing station in the center of the casino.



Customers seem to appreciate it.

“I feel good about wearing a mask and seeing other people wearing them,” casino customer Terry Woods said.



“It’s for my safety. Their safety,” Pearl Smith said. “I don’t see why it’s a problem. It shouldn’t be a problem at all. For me it is not. It’s a normal thing now. Something they have to do.”

The Mississippi Gaming Commission says guests who don’t wear masks should be alerted of the requirement. If they continue to disregard the rules, they should be asked to leave the casino’s property.

“I think now that the rising cases are starting to be seen across the country, people are taking this quite seriously,” Collins said. “Anything that we can do to make people feel more comfortable and more relaxed in this environment, they’re all for that and so are we.”