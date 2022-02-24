MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for men who they say are responsible for at least seven business robberies over a period of two months.



Police posted the alert on their Facebook page with a video.



Police said they suspect the two are responsible for robberies at three Dollar Generals, one Family Dollar, two Mapco stations, and CVS Pharmacy, all in Memphis.





Police provided the following descriptions of the suspects.



The first suspect is described as a man about 5′ 11″, 200 lbs., heavy build, having a dark complexion, wearing a grey hoodie, blue jean pants, blue surgical mask, red shoes, armed with a black handgun.



The second suspect is described as a man about 5’11, 200 lbs., wearing a red Nike hoodie, blue jean pants, black skull cap, black and red Jordan shoes, and a blue surgical mask.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.