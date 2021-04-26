Three suspects wanted in deaths of Memphis rapper, teen taken into custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects wanted in the deaths of a Memphis rapper and a 15-year-old child were taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals.

According to authorities, Deandre Wilbourne, Deonn Wilbourne and Christopher Burkes were identified as possible suspects in the April 14 shooting that left Donterrius Johnson, 31, and Babacai Diatta dead.

On Friday, both Wilbournes surrended to investigators with Burkes turning himself in the next day.

Johnson was a rapper who went by the name Mendenhall 2xs, according to friends.

Another man, Noah Jones, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and reckless endangerment in connection to the case.