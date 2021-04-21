Marshals: Teen wanted on murder charge in Memphis arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old wanted in a deadly Memphis shooting was captured Wednesday in Horn Lake, Mississippi, U.S. Marshals said.

The male teen was found at a home in the 5700 block of Chance Drive N. The Marshals said he tried to get away by jumping from a second-story window, but was arrested. He did not suffer any injuries.

He was charged with second-degree murder in an April 11 shooting in the 3200 block of Forest Brook in the Parkway Village area of Memphis. A man died in the hospital of injuries from that shooting, police said.