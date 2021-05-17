Marshals task force arrests Covington murder suspect

COVINGTON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals Task Force announced they made an arrest in a Covington, Tennessee, homicide case.

U.S Marshal Tyreece Miller said Davarious Taylor was arrested for first-degree murder.

Back on March 11, Andrew Terry was shot to death in Covington. The next day, a warrant for first-degree Murder was issued for Taylor.

On Monday, Taylor was tracked to an apartment at the 1900 block of Cottonwood In Covington by the task force. Working with the Covington P.D. Taylor was taken into custody without incident.