Marshals pursue fugitive, leading to early morning crash in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car crash Thursday morning in Hickory Hill is linked to a pursuit of a fugitive by a U.S. Marshals task force.

The Marshals Service said in a release that agents, working with the Multi Agency Gang Unit and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team, were involved in an accident while trying to capture a fugitive around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Hickory Hill.

They say Derrick Woodall fled in a vehicle from police vehicles that had on their blue lights and sirens. Woodall allegedly rammed his vehicle into at least two of the police vehicles attempting to stop him.

He crashed his vehicle into a pole, and was taken to a hospital.

Marshals said they found several guns in Woodall’s vehicle, which the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating. Woodall was also wanted for a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant out of Collierville, they said.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will determine what felonies Woodhall will be facing.

No law enforcement agents were hurt.