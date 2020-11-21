Marshall County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting near Byhalia

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — The Marshall County Sheriff’s office said they are currently investigating a shooting near Byhalia.

MCSO said the shooting happened in the 5800 block of Old Hernando Road in Marshall County, just south of Byhalia. At this time, one person was shot, and their condition is unknown.

MCSO said this is an ongoing investigation.

Share this story

Latest News

More News