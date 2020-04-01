Marshall County Schools suspend food distribution after employee tests positive for coronavirus

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Marshall County Schools has suspended its food distribution program after an employee or employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The school district said the employee or employees did not have direct contact with students, but they were involved in the food distribution process, which is now suspended indefinitely.

They were involved in making copies and preparing materials for take-home packets, as well as handing out lunch. The school district said the employee or employees were not involved in food preparation.

They were not feeling symptomatic while working, and the school district said as soon as they were not feeling well, the employee or employees self-quarantined and did not return to work.

All Marshall County School District sites are closed for 14 days as a precaution. The schools will be cleaned while they are closed.

The school district said as soon as it is deemed safe to continue food distribution, it will do so.