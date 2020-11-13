Marshall, Lafayette County Schools moves to virtual learning due to pandemic

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Two Mississippi school districts have decided to go virtual to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Monday, November 16, all students and teachers will be learning from home, the Marshall County School District announced on social media. Students are expected to return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday on November 30.

Lafayette County also announced 7th through 12th grade students will also be learning from home next week, Nov. 16 through 20.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided daily for students in both districts. Information on when these meals can be picked up will be provided by the individual schools.