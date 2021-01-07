Marshall County, Mississippi murder suspects arrested in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The second of two suspects in a deadly shooting in Marshall County, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday.

Marshall County issued capital murder warrants for Vaddrick Hatchett and Marreco Robinson for the shooting death of Martin Saulsberry, 50. The shooting happened Nov. 21 in the 5800 block of Hernando Road near Byhalia.

U.S. Marshals said in a release that Hatchett was arrested Dec. 21 at a factory where he worked in Freeport in Memphis.

Robinson was tracked to a house in the 5200 block of Lochinvar in the Whitehaven area and arrested Thursday. Marshals said he was found in a storage area under a bench.

Hatchett’s photo was not available.