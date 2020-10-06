Sen. Marsha Blackburn says she tested negative for COVID-19, as cases continue to rise in the White House

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the number of White House staff and lawmakers with COVID-19 grows by the day, images from a Rose Garden event for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett showing officials without masks are raising a lot of questions.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 26: With few wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) joins other guests as they applaud President Donald Trump as he introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

One of those people who was pictured is Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn. She said all of her COVID tests have come back negative with the most recent being two days ago.

Blackburn said she spoke to the White House just yesterday about exposure and is planning to move forward with Judge Barrett’s confirmation process.

The event was supposed to be an introduction for Supreme Court nominee but is now being called a possible super spreader event.

Blackburn said she had her mask despite pictures showing her without one.

“I had my mask on and had worn it over there when I was seated,” Blackburn said. “I had taken my mask on while I was seated there and then as I got up to leave, I put my mask on.”

Blackburn said she has had several tested and every time she tested negative. She said right now, her schedule is still the same.

Blackburn said people should be careful with the virus.

“I think everyone needs to be very careful with this.” Blackburn said.

Blackburn said most of the Senate work is happening virtually, and said she is looking forward to moving forward with the confirmation hearing for Rhodes College alum Barrett.

“We’re looking forward to having another constitutionalist on the Supreme Court. I’m looking forward to supporting her nomination,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn said the Senate Judiciary Committee will take up Judge Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination next week.