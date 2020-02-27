Marked Tree schools closed due to flu for second time this year

MARKED TREE, Ark. — All schools in Marked Tree, Arkansas will be closed Friday and Monday because so many students and staff members are out sick with the flu.

Thursday morning, more than 30% of students and 40% of staff at Marked Tree High School were absent or diagnosed with the flu, the school district said in a Facebook post, and more teachers were on their way to doctors.

The elementary school has experienced a smaller number of absences, but that number doubled from Wednesday to Thursday, the district said.

The school district said it was closing all schools to reduce the risk of exposure, and asked parents to help by washing backpacks and lunch boxes.

Students were asked to complete packets of school work while they were out.

This is the second time this year Marked Tree schools have closed because of flu cases. The schools were closed Jan. 31 and Feb. 3.

The school district also said that a call would go out to parents alerting them of the closure, but the call would have to wait until later because the office’s power and phones were out Thursday.