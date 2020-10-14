Marion school building closed to students this week after COVID-19 cases identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marion, Arkansas school officials said Tuesday that the 8th/9th grade building will be closed to students for the rest of this week after a student and staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marion School District said the closure was made out of “an abundance of caution.”

Close contacts have been notified and are following quarantine quidelines, the school district said.

Earlier Tuesday, the district reported that two student athletes on the Marion Junior High School football team had tested positive, along with a staff member and three virtual students. The district said those virtual students had not had contact with any campus.