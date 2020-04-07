Marion rehab facility under quarantine after residents diagnosed with COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION, Ark. — A Marion rehabilitation facility has become a COVID-19 hot spot after more than 10 people test positive for the virus.

Arkansas health officials confirmed on Tuesday that nine residents and two employees at Willowbend Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility tested positive.

The numbers are alarming compared to the facility's population.

It houses around 100 people. Nine confirmed resident cases is a high percentage relative to the general population. Across the state, Arkansas averages less than 32 cases per 100,000 residents.

The building is under quarantine and health officials are working to test more residents and staff to see exactly how many cases are tied to the facility.

At this time, it is unclear how many people inside the building have been tested or possibly exposed to the virus.

However, Crittenden County officials says they have adequate resources to treat the virus while the state health department is remaining optimistic as case numbers continue to rise across the state.

"We are increasing our testing in the state and we are actually seeing lower positivity rates even though we are able test more people," Dr. Nate Smith with the state health department said.