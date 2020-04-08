Marion child brings smiles to thousands on the internet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A little boy in Marion is becoming a big hit on the internet after a video capturing his love for his baby sister went viral.

One-year-old Brooks Williams is quite the charmer.

"We can't get close to anyone at Walmart, but whenever we do go to Walmart, everyone is like 'hey! we love your video.'" his father Logan said.

His father shared a video of Brooks showing his love for his sister on Facebook. In the video, you can see he starts to cry when his parents separate the two. When they reunite them, he's happy as ever.

The video was recorded when his sister was brought home from the hospital just a few weeks ago and his dad posted it to Facebook.

The 1-year-old with Down syndrome has captured the hearts of thousands.

“No, I can’t believe it,? his dad said. "We really were shocked we post stuff of him all the time."

His parents decided to share the video in hopes of providing a smile they say everyone needs right now.

“If everybody would fill up their social media with good things and happy things right now, it would bring a lot of joy to everybody's life, and that’s what we are trying to do," his dad said.

The video has been shared more than 10,000 times and viewed by more than 200,000 people as of Monday.

While the family of eight is happy, they can bring a smile to the faces of so many. They hope Brooks can serve as a reminder during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“He can’t afford to get sick, none of us can," his dad said. "But kids like Brooks, we need to try to keep them as safe as we can."