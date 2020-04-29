Many Tennessee retail stores get back to business under Tennessee Pledge

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Retail stores in 89 counties in Tennessee are back open for business, but Shelby County is not included.

Under Gov. Bill Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, retail stores across the state can once again open their doors to customers. Many business owners said they’re ready to get back to work while still staying safe.

The clothes are back on the racks, hand sanitizer is in every corner, and employees at Bayou Belle’s Boutique in Covington are doing what they love most—getting back to work.

“We’re just sanitizing like crazy,” owner Lizzy Jackson said. “Sanitizing everything people are touching and just trying to keep our six-feet distance and still giving good customer service.”

Jackson said since she closed, she moved her business online, working out of her home to fulfill orders.

“We have been able to stay steady, but we are so excited to get our doors back open,” she said. “We’re ready to see our people. We can be personable again.”

Under the Tennessee Pledge, retail stores are asked to limit the number of customers inside and practice social distancing.

Covington Mayor Justin Hanson said reopening businesses has gained mixed opinions. Gov. Lee said the guidelines are not a mandate.

Mayor Hanson said code enforcement and police will be out spot-checking businesses for compliance.

“We’re doing so as a proactive measure to welcome people back to the economy but making sure they’re doing everything they can to follow those guidelines of social distancing and limited capacity,” Hanson said.

Businesses are also asked to provide employees with face masks and offer special shopping hours for the elderly.