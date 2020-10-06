Many Mississippians receive rent relief payments to assist amid ongoing pandemic

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Many people in Mississippi are getting an unexpected pay day, receiving almost $60 million in rent assistance.

Now the question is, will that be enough to save people homes and keep them from being evicted. The funds were approved by congress months ago, a part of the pandemic relief package.

Nearly one million people pay rent in Mississippi, and this is just one of many rent assistance programs in the state.

It was almost five months ago that Governor Reeves ended his suspension of evictions in Mississippi. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to effect Mississippians to the point where $58 million in funding is being designated for rent assistance.

Of the $58 million, $20 million has been diverted from the Mississippi legislature to many landlords, who have not been unable to pay their bills because they have not been collecting rent. At the other $38 million is going directly to renters from the federal government.

It is a lot of money but a recent projection by the National Council of State Housing Agencies believes much more is needed by Jan 1.

“For Mississippi, that estimate was between $159 million and $225 million,” John Jopling of the Mississippi Center of Justice, said. “As soon as the moratorium was lifted on June 1st, the calls skyrocketed again.”

The Mississippi Center for Justice set up a hotline in April because it was getting five times as many calls from people who were being evicted than normal. And as the pandemic lingers, the phone is still ringing.

But without additional relief many believe families and their homes across Mississippi are still in jeopardy.

“There’s a lot of anxiety about the human consequences of being removed from their homes at a time when people are being told that they need to stay at home,” Jopling said.

The $58 million will go a long way in helping with rent assistance in Mississippi, but there are thousands of people and families affected.

