Many courts, government offices in downtown Memphis to close Tuesday due to water pressure issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Water pressure issues will close several government buildings in downtown Memphis again Tuesday.
All Shelby County buildings, except for the County Trustee’s Office at 157 Poplar Avenue, will be closed. Other offices are also closed. The full list is below:
- General Sessions Court, 201 Poplar
- Criminal Court Clerk’s Office and all Divisions of Criminal Court, 201 Poplar
- Shelby County Administration, 160 N. Main St.
- Shelby County Clerk, 150 Washington Ave.
- Old Courthouse, 140 Adams Ave.
- Offices located at 201 Poplar Ave.
- Shelby County Support Services, 584 Adams Ave.
- Shelby County Health Department, 814 Jefferson Ave.
- Juvenile Court, 616 Adams Ave.