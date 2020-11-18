Man’s car may have been stolen by five juvenile escapees

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. – The five juveniles who escaped the Wilder Youth Development Center may have stolen a man’s car the morning of their escape, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the vehicle tells WREG he had lent it to a friend to get to his overnight shift at Memphis Contract Packaging on Highway 64 in Somerville.

“I received a call in the wee hours of the morning, I’d say about four or five in the morning, saying that they had went out to leave from work and the vehicle had been missing,” the vehicle’s owner said.

While the sheriff’s office can’t say definitively that it was the five juveniles that took it, they say the descriptions match and the theft happened only four miles from the prison.

“A light popped on and I was like, well maybe they are the ones who stole the vehicle,” the owner said.

Two of the five escaped inmates were captured in Memphis Monday, but three remain at large.

Because of their ages, very little is being released about them but past crimes include aggravated robbery, carjacking and second-degree murder.

“I’m more thankful that it was just taken and no one was hurt or no one was just happened to be going to work that morning at gas station or something or they could have carjacked them.”