Man’s body recovered after car found partially submerged in Hardeman County river

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities confirmed Tuesday they have located the body of a man whose car was found partially submerged in the Hatchie River in Hardeman County.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office said Kenny “Ray” Pulse and a passenger were driving along Highway 64 near miler marker 16 on Friday, Feb. 21. Pulse let the passenger out of the car and then continued driving.

He eventually went off the roadway some time between 4 and 6 a.m. Friday. They said he struck the guardrail before going into the water.

Seeing the crash, the passenger called authorities for help.

Search and rescue operations began immediately, but authorities were unable to locate Pulse until Tuesday morning.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department said the passenger has been interviewed, and officials said there’s no evidence the passenger had anything to do with Pulse running off the road.