Man’s alleged crime spree ends after deputies say he called parole officer on stolen phone

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – The search for a man who investigators say went on a crime spree in Shelby County is over after he reportedly used a stolen cell phone to call his parole officer.

Timothy Key, 21, was arrested Tuesday. He’s charged with a number of things including aggravated robbery.

We first told you about Key last week when police say he stole a grey Dodge Challenger from a Northeast Memphis home around 7 a.m. That incident was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators say Key drove to a Cordova neighborhood hours later where he shot at a woman while she was holding her 5-month-old baby. Police say the victim ran to confront him after she saw him steal her purse from her car.

Another incident happened earlier in the morning at a home on Fallstone Road in Southeast Shelby County. Deputies say Key robbed two landscapers at gunpoint. They say he took cash and one of the victims’ phones before driving off in that same Dodge Challenger. Deputies also say he fired a shot at the victims during the incident.

Deputies tracked the stolen Challenger to a field near Mount Moriah and Hickory Hill Road. The vehicle was abandoned but the landscaper’s phone was laying the grass nearby.

Deputies say Key used the stolen phone to call his parole officer before visiting his parole office that same day. Investigators haven’t said much about what happened after that but the discovery helped them take Key into custody without incident.

Key is a convicted felon who deputies say pled guilty to aggravated robbery in 2018. He’ll answer for his current charges when he faces a judge Thursday.