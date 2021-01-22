Warrants issued for Millington man accused of firing shots at woman, five-year-old boy

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Millington Police issued an alert for a man who allegedly opened fire on a woman and her five-year-old son.

According to authorities, Cordarylyra Aaron fired several shots at the woman and her son in the 4700 block of Jack Huffman Boulevard and then proceeded to follow them in his vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed his vehicle on Shelby Drive near Joe Ervin Lane and fled into the woods.

Two attempted murder warrants have been issued for the suspect. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 901-873-5624 or 901-528-CASH.