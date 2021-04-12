Woman wants to find who killed her fiance and his cousin in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Twyel Thomas wants answers. In February, her fiance’ Johnathan Ware and his cousin Demmarus Scafie were shot at the corner of Mt. Olive and Tayner Street in North Memphis.

Police say the car they were in crashed just a few feet from Ware’s house.

“The car was riddle with bullets, smoke was coming from it,” Thomas said. “This has completely ruined my life, I can’t eat, I’ve loss weight, I can barely sleep.”

Paramedics rushed the cousins to the hospital, but both died.

“She said ‘Johnathon is gone.’ I said what, and started running, and I ran past his mom. I really thought that he was going to come back home,” she said.

Thomas says Ware was getting threatening text messages. Police say the gunman was last seen driving a dark colored vehicle, possibly a black Cadillac.

“If anybody knows anything, please speak up, because if it was the other way around, he would be out her trying to help your family,” Thomas said. “You had all these people around you and so much love, where is the love now, the streets talk, the hoods talks, somebody knows something somewhere.”

If you know who killed Johnathan Ware and Demmarus Scafie you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.