Woman searches for brother’s killers, says they stole the ‘gold out of his mouth’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Toyila Burton wants answers. On Nov. 22, her brother was shot and killed on Fiber Road in southwest Memphis.

“I had a young individual that I didn’t know personally come and knock on my door and tell me that they found my brother on the side of the streets dead and in his underwear,” Burton said.

Burton says her brother was visiting a friend when he was murdered.

“This has destroyed us, this has put us in very small tiny pieces,” she said.

Homicide detectives say Clinton Ingram had just arrived at the home when several men approached his vehicle and fired shots. Ingram was hit mulitiple times.

Burton says it’s what the gunmen did next has her thinking the whole ordeal was personal.

“They killed him, they took his shoes, his pants, his jewelry, his necklace, his earrings and the gold out of his mouth,” she said.

Police says the suspects possibly got away in a black Infiniti G35 and a blue Chevrolet Malibu.

Burton says for the last two months she has been getting calls and text messages about the location of the those cars and that they’re near the scene of the crime.

“I pray every day that someone’s conscience plays a big big part in this,”she said.” I’ll never give up. I always cry but I have a lot of hope.”

If you know who murdered Clinton Ingram, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and some cash in your pocket. All calls are confidential.