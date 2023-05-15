MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arielle Showers’ life will never be the same. On Easter Sunday, Showers’ fiance Quinton Donald stopped at the Royal King store on Raines Road in Whitehaven.

Officers say just as Donald was getting back into the car to leave, he was approached by a man with a gun. Investigators released surveillance video showing the moments the gunman approached Donald and pulled the trigger.

Showers says she could hear the gunshots from the couple’s home a couple of blocks away.

“As I was unloading my truck, I could hear faints shots coming from the back of my house, a distance away and I instantly got a feeling in the pit of my stomach,” she said.

Showers tried calling Donald multiple times, but her calls went unanswered. By tracking his phone location, Showers knew Donald was at the corner store near their home.

“When I pulled up at the store, I saw his car and I saw his car door open,” she said.

Unfortunately that wasn’t all she saw.

“I saw a trail of blood and I saw one of his shoes on the ground and immediately as I walked into the store to the left, my foot hit his. He was laying there.”

Showers asked the clerk to call an ambulance.

“When they arrived to the scene, they started to work on him, they told me that he had a faint pulse. They started to do chest compressions and CPR.”

Sadly, Showers saw the man that she had spent the last 18 years of her life with slowly slip away.

“When they started to put the tape up, I knew that he didn’t make it,” she said.

Detectives say they believe the three men seen in the surveillance video tried to rob or carjack her fiance.

“They said something to him and he probably realized that he was getting robbed,” Showers said. “I believe he was shot outside of the store, and I believe that one of the young men followed him inside of the store and he kept shooting.”

Donald, a father of three, didn’t survive. He was 35.

If you know who killed Quinton Donald, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

