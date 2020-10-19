Who killed Willie Williams Jr. in 2019 Panola County shooting?

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A Panola County family is searching for clues and closure in a deadly 2019 shooting.

Lakeisha Williams hasn’t had a good night sleep in almost a year.

Last October, her husband, Willie Williams Jr., was shot and killed at an apartment building outside Batesville, Mississippi.

“He’s all I think about,” Williams said.

Detectives with the Panola County Sherff’s Department say Williams was at the apartment with another woman. She was also shot, but survived.

His sister-in-law, Carolyn Boothe, said Williams was a great person who would give you othe shirt off his back.

While Williams’ wife and their two kids wait to find out who pulled the trigger, his family believes they have a pretty good idea why it happened.

“I think it was a robbery that went bad,” his wife said.

His family says he was known to carry money and wear expensive jewerly.

investigators say they’re working every day to put the pieces together, but admit there were no signs of forced entry and people are afraid to talk, making it more difficult to give Williams’ family justice and closure.

If you know who killed Willie Williams Jr, you are urged to call Mississippi Crimestoppers at 1-888-8CRIMES.