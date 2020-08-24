Who killed Tony Wallace? Grandmother wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tony Wallace was murdered four months ago, and his killers are still on the run.

Now his grandmother is depending on a higher power to find the suspects.

Not a day goes by that Ora Wallace doesn’t shed a tear when she thinks about her grandson Tony, who was 28 when he was killed. They talked by phone almost every day.

But when those daily phone calls stopped, that caused her to worry. Like any concerned grandmother would do, she rushed over to Wallace’s home looking for answers.

When she didn’t get them, she called Memphis police and filed a missing person’s report.

“It’s on your mind daily and there’s a void that leaves you empty on the inside,” she said.

Officers started searching for Tony and it wasn’t long before investigators were calling Ora’s phone with some heartbreaking news.

“His car was found on Titus,” Ora said. “He was in the car. He had been dead for two days.”

Ora says her grandson had been shot multiple times. She says the suspects took his keys, wallet and cell phone. They even took the shoes off his feet.

Tony leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter. Ora believes her grandson knew his killers.

“I think he was set up and I think they would do something to anyone else that will talk, but silence to me is violence,” she said.

Senseless violence cut short the life of a talented tattoo artist and left a heartbroken grandmother to find strength and peace in the only place she could — her faith.

“I’m expecting a miracle, because I know God,” Ora said.

If you know who killed Tony Wallace, call Memphis Police at 528-CASH.