Who killed Tanesha McFadgon at a store on Horn Lake Road?

Chandra Gambill buried her daughter seven months ago.

“Losing a child is the worst thing that I’ve had to do,” she said.

Memphis Police say Tanesha McFadgon was shot in the 5000 block of Horn Lake Road, right in front of a friend’s home.

“I could feel something was wrong,” Gambill said. “A call came in about 3:15a.m. I got that call telling be that she had gotten shot.”

Police say before the shooting, McFadgon and a man got into an argument at a corner store.

Detectives say when McFadgon left the store, someone followed her to her friend’s house.

Gambill says the gunman shot her daughter 26 times.

“We were told the first shot killed her, but you kept shooting her, you wanted to make sure she was dead,” she said.

Gambill says McFadgon’s children were just feet away inside her friend’s house when their mother was murdered.

“She had three small children, 9-year-old, 2-year-old and 6-year-old, that don’t have their mother anymore. Try explaining that to three small children.”

Gambill says she believes someone in the neighborhood knows who killed her daughter.

“You can’t hold secrets just because you are afraid, no one is going to do anything to you,” she said.

If you know who killed Tanesha McFadgon, you are urged to call crimestoppers at 528-CASH.

Your tip could help put a dangerous criminial behinds bars and put some cash in your pocket. Remember all calls are confidential