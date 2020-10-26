Who killed Marvin Robinson in downtown last August?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marquita Robinson wants answers after her brother Marvin was gunned down as he walked home from work last August.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened downtown just a couple of blocks from his home.

“He didn’t rob, he didn’t steal, he got up every day and hit that clock,” she said. “My brother was a sweet, kind person. He was the type person that he would give you the shirt of his back.”

Family says Marvin was murdered just a few hours before his son’s sixth birthday.

His sister says when officers found his body, they also found his son’s birthday gifts on the ground.

Investigators believe the motive was robbery, but Robinson’s sister says she believes the shooting may have stemmed from a run-in with a customer at the Family Dollar where he was the manager.

She says all she knows for sure is that his murder has turned her life upside-down.

“It hurt me to the point that I want someone to feel the same pain that I feel,” she said.

If you know who killed 29-year-old Marvin Robinson, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH, Your help could put a thousand dollars cash in pocket and help put a dangerous criminal behind bars. Remember all calls are confidental.