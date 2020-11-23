Who killed Hosea Threlkeld at a North Memphis club?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lisa Nelson is missing her cousin, Hosea Threlkeld, who was murdered back in August in the parking lot of Club Hughes in North Memphis.

“I go by his graveside often, and I tell him how much I love him,” Nelson said.

Family members say Threlkeld was there to buy food. Moments later, someone started shooting.

“I heard about 15 shots. I thought someone was shooting up in the air,” recalled Roy Hughes, owner of Club Hughes.

One of the bullets hit Threlkeld, killing him.

“We got a phone call to look at the news, someone was watching the news and saw his truck in front of the nightclub,” Nelson said. That’s how she found out about her cousin’s death, she said.

Investigators say Threlkeld may have known his shooter, and robbery may have been the motive. But his family is left with more questions than answers.

“I have to help them and it’s hard for me,” Nelson said. “I have to take time to be by myself to deal with it, because he had a young son that’s 13 years old, that’s going to have to grow up without a father.

Nelson is holding on to her faith that they will get justice for Hosea.

“Nobody deserves to be taken away like this,” she said. “Unfortunately people feel like you are hurting the person, but you are hurting the family.”

If you know who killed Hosea Threlkeld, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. All calls are confidential.